Decomposed body of 68-year-old man found in Punggol flat

SINGAPORE - The decomposed body of a 68-year-old man was found near his bed in his Punggol home on Thursday morning (Dec 28).

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the case at Block 621B, Edgefield Walk, at around 9.30am.

The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the spokesman said.

The police are investigating it as an unnatural death.

The Straits Times understands that no foul play is suspected.

The man was believed to be living alone, and his next of kin has been notified.

ST understands that a social worker who was paying the man a visit had alerted the police after she smelled an odour. She went to the flat as she had been unable to contact the man for some time.

Police officers were able to enter the flat with the help of a locksmith.