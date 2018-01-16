Cyclist whose bicycle had no brakes admits to causing 73-year-old's death

SINGAPORE - A Deliveroo delivery rider failed to obey a red light signal when he cycled across a pedestrian crossing and hit an elderly pedestrian, causing his death.

Khairul Hairuman's view was blocked by a bus on the left lane of Lorong Ah Soo just before the pedestrian crossing, and traffic flow was heavy at the time.

The 19-year-old, whose bicycle had no brakes and was not designed for use on roads or in public places, admitted to causing the death of Mr Tong Cheng Poh, 73, by doing a rash act at about 5.15pm on April 13 last year.

Khairul was cycling along the two-lane road towards Upper Paya Lebar Road that evening when he noticed that the traffic light signal was red, said Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Lee Zu Zhao.

There were many cars on both lanes and an SBS Transit bus stopped on the left. Khairul decided to ride between the vehicles on both lanes.

As he neared the signalised pedestrian crossing, he mistakenly thought that the traffic light signal had turned green for him, though his view was blocked by the bus on his left.

He picked up speed to cycle across the pedestrian crossing.

Mr Cheng was walking very slowly along the pedestrian crossing on a "green man'' signal when he was struck by Khairul's bicycle. He died from a head injury the next day.

The bicycle was inspected and found to have no front and rear brake levers or calipers. But it was fixed with "coaster brakes'', a special rear hub brake that operates by turning the pedals backwards.

It could brake only on its own at very slow speeds, said DPP Lee.

Khairul knew that the bicycle had never had rear brakes fixed. About a week before the accident, he had removed the faulty front brakes, which were not replaced.

"Without either front or rear brakes, the accused would normally use his right foot to step on the rear tyre of the said bicycle to slow down, and it would take at least four to five seconds to stop completely,'' he said.

DPP Lee is asking for four months' jail to be imposed. He said Khairul beat the red lights, knew that his bicycle had no brakes and continued to use it on a public road.

Khairul, who had no lawyer, told Community Court Judge Eddy Tham that had the victim been in his 40s, he would have survived the accident.

He said he called for assistance and helped carry the victim to the side of the road and waited for the ambulance.

Judge Tham postponed sentencing to Feb 6 for the prosecution to make further submissions.

The maximum penalty for causing death by a rash act is five years' jail and a $5,000 fine.