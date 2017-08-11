Couple allegedly involved in Toa Payoh food centre ruckus back in court

SINGAPORE - The couple who allegedly berated an elderly man over a table at a Toa Payoh hawker centre are back in court on Friday (Aug 11) and expected to give their pleas to the charges against them.

Tutor Tay Puay Leng, who is also known as Zheng Peiling, 38, was charged on June 15 with using abusive words on Mr Ng Ai Hua, alias Ivor Ng, with the intent to cause alarm. The alleged offence took place at about 8.35pm at the Lorong 8 hawker centre on April 21.

Tay's husband, tuition centre director Chow Chuin Yee, 45, was charged that day with using criminal force on Mr Ng by using his body to forcefully barge into the 76-year-old in the back.

About five minutes later, Chow allegedly behaved in a disorderly manner by shoving some bowls and plates off the table onto the ground.

A video that went viral showed a woman, who was dressed in white, shouting at an elderly man before her male companion shoved the man from behind.

The video, which was posted on Facebook on April 23, was shared extensively.

Police arrested the couple on April 25.

They are represented by lawyer S. Balamurugan.

If convicted of causing alarm, Tay can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.

The maximum penalty for using criminal force is three months in jail and $1,500 fine.

And, if convicted of disorderly behaviour, Chow can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,000.