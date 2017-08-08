Cook jailed two weeks for taking upskirt video of woman on MRT escalator

SINGAPORE - A cook recorded an upskirt video of a woman on an escalator at an MRT station out of curiosity, a court heard.

Malaysian Ng Wei Keat, 22, was on the escalator at Lavender MRT station on his way to work on Aug 3, 2016, when he noticed a 28-year-old woman wearing a short blue dress standing a step above in front of him.

He decided to take an upskirt video and turned on the recording mode of his Samsung Galaxy Note 7 mobile phone.

A 21-year-old man was walking up the escalator when he saw Ng using the phone to take a video up the woman's skirt. He walked a step up the escalator and saw clearly what Ng was doing, said Assistant Superintendent Kevin Lee Ming Woei, the prosecution officer.

The man approached Ng, questioned him and took his phone. He also told the victim what had happened and the police were called.

The police came and found a video recording of the victim on Ng's mobile phone. Ng said that he filmed the video as he was curious.

On Tuesday (Aug 8), he was jailed for two weeks after he pleaded guilty to intruding into the privacy of the woman.

Another charge of insulting her modesty was taken into consideration in sentencing.

The maximum punishment for the offence is one year's jail and a fine.