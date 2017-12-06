Cook gets 30 months' jail, 3 strokes of the cane for molesting sister-in-law

SINGAPORE - He first showed his sister-in-law a video he had taken of her in the shower and when she told him to get out of her room, he refused and molested her instead.

The 26-year-old Malaysian cook had bought a mini camera and removed its external casing, leaving only the internal portion of the device, which was about the size of a 10-cent coin.

He had placed the camera on top of the water heater in the kitchen toilet at the victim's home, a rental flat. He took five videos of the 30-year-old showering and kept the two or three in his mobile phone that were clear.

He is not being named to protect the victim's identity.

On Wednesday (Dec 6), the accused, who is married to the victim's younger sister, was sentenced to 30 months' jail and three strokes of the cane after he admitted to aggravated molestation, slapping the victim twice and insulting her modesty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yvonne Poon said that on March 13, 2017, the accused entered the victim's room and showed her a video of her in the shower on his mobile phone. She was shocked and told him to get out.

He ignored her and walked closer to her, forcing her to retreat and block him with her hands until she was backed up against her bedroom wall.

When she tried to run, he pushed her down onto the bed and molested her. He also slapped her and restrained her from struggling.

When he got up to turn on the air-conditioning, the victim took the opportunity to run. She locked herself in the kitchen toilet and contacted her brother, who called the police.

The accused's lawyer Desmond Tan said in mitigation that his client was genuinely remorseful and was still shocked that he had allowed his impulses to get out of control. He said his client's marriage had been greatly affected and he would miss seeing his three-year-old daughter grow up. He also said the accused had cooperated with police in their investigation.

District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim backdated the accused's sentence to March 15.

He could have been jailed for up to 10 years and caned for aggravated molestation; and jailed for up to one year and/or fined for insulting modesty.