City Harvest case: Kong Hee, with white hair and short crew cut, in good spirits as criminal reference hearing begins

SINGAPORE - Former City Harvest Church (CHC) founder Kong Hee, 52, flashed a wide smile to a packed public gallery, as he entered the dock on Tuesday morning (Aug 1) for the criminal reference of the case.

Sporting a short crew cut and white hair, Kong, who was wearing a purple prison jumpsuit, appeared at ease as he took his seat in the middle of the dock. He looked eagerly at the gallery several times, while mouthing 'hi' to a few people.

But his wife and CHC pastor, Ms Ho Yeow Sun, was not in court.

This is the first time in over three months that Kong and four of the five others are seen publicly, after they began serving their jail terms on April 21.

Former CHC finance committee member John Lam, 49, arrived soon after. He looked visibly tired and sat quietly in the dock next to Kong.

Kong, Lam and Serina Wee, 40, appeared to have lost weight. But they appear at ease, with Sharon Tan, 41, smiling and chatting with the other former church leaders. Both women have short hair till their ears and a fringe grazing their eyebrows. Tan Ye Peng, 44, whose hair is visibly grey, was seen gesturing to someone in public gallery with his palms to the sides of his face, as if to show that he has become thinner.

On April 7, the six CHC leaders were cleared of a more serious form of CBT as agents under Section 409 of the Penal Code, and found guilty of simple CBT under Section 406.

As a result, their initial jail terms of between 21 months and eight years were reduced to between seven months and 3½ years.

Former CHC fund manager Chew Eng Han, 56, was allowed to suspend his sentence to apply for permission to file his own criminal reference. He is currently out on bail, and representing himself. He arrived at court at about 9.30am in a dark suit.

A queue started to form outside the Supreme Court building from as early as 4am. Only the first 55 people out of the around 80 in line received the passes to attend the hearing.

The criminal reference has started at 10am before Judges of Appeal Andrew Phang and Judith Prakash, and Justices Belinda Ang, Quentin Loh and Chua Lee Ming.

The prosecution is represented by Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair.