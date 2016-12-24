Cabby jailed for causing pedestrian's death

He knew there were still pedestrians crossing the road and the lights were in their favour.

But Go Soon Heng, 54, moved his taxi forward, hitting Ms Tan Leh Ai, 39. She suffered extensive head injuries and died the next day.

Yesterday, Go was jailed for three weeks and disqualified from driving for five years after pleading guilty to causing death by a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.

The accident happened while he was driving his SMRT taxi with a 23-year-old female passenger along Serangoon North Avenue 3 at about 10.10pm on March 25.

The light was green in his favour for a right turn into Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3. However, there were three pedestrians, including Ms Tan, crossing the road from his right as the light was green in their favour. This meant he was required to give way to them.

A 27-year-old motorcyclist, who was waiting at the junction, said the taxi was turning at a relatively fast speed, but Go said he was doing 15- 20kmh.

The motorcyclist and Go's passenger did not hear the sound of brakes being applied before the taxi hit Ms Tan. She sustained multiple fractures to her skull. She also had bleeding and swelling of the brain, and died the next morning.

Under traffic rules, Go should have given way to Ms Tan at the signalised pedestrian crossing.

The maximum penalty for causing the death of a person by a negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide is two years' jail and a fine.