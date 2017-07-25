Business at Teochew porridge stall not affected by brawls: Eatery manager

SINGAPORE - Fights may have erupted twice at the Heng Long Teochew Porridge shop along Upper Serangoon Road but they have not been bad for business.

A manager of the eatery, who declined to be named, said the brawls have brought publicity for the porridge business which operates 24 hours a day.

Speaking in Mandarin, he said: "People still came and patronise our stall, especially in the evenings."

On Sunday (July 24), six people were arrested for brawling at the stall, with an injured 31-year-old man sent to the hospital.

The manager said he is used to such incidents, adding that it happens once in a while, usually during the wee hours.

"We are just doing our jobs and whatever happens, we will leave it to the police to handle."

The manager added that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed for six years, and they will be able to track on video anybody who creates trouble at the stall.

It was CCTV footage which caught an incident on May 27 when four customers, upset at the $28 bill they were given, allegedly wrecked the place with wooden chairs.

Ang Sim Poh, 48, Pang Pei Pei, 40, and Tan Sung Meng, 46, were each charged with one count of performing a rash act by throwing bowls, tables and chairs in the eatery. A fourth - Yeoh Keng Hock, 53 - was arrested and is assisting with police investigations.

When The Straits Times visited the stall at 11am on Tuesday (July 25), regulars said they will continue to patronise the eatery.

Mr Henry Thia, who has been buying food from the stall for about three years, said the food is cheap and good.

Speaking in Mandarin, the 65-year-old actor said: "Those that come here to make trouble must be out of their minds."

Ms Sim K, 61, has been eating there for more than 10 years. She heard about the brawl in May from a friend.

The housewife, who travels from her home in Pasir Ris Drive 10 to the stall, said of the latest brawl: "It doesn't affect me. What is important is the quality and price of the food. The porridge here is cheap and (the food) tastes like home-cooked dishes."

Ms Sim said she usually eats lunch there once a week with her husband but does not visit the stall at night.