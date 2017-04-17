Body found in Singapore River; second such incident in four days

SINGAPORE - A body was found in the Singapore River early Monday (Apr 17) morning in the second such incident in a matter of days.

The police were alerted to the discovery near Clarke Quay at 3.41am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said officers retrieved the body of a Chinese woman in her 50s. She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

It had sent one ambulance, two fire bikes, a red rhino and a fire engine to the scene.

According to Chinese evening newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the woman did not have any identification documents on her. The paper described the short haired woman as being clad in trousers and a striped top.

Wanbao said a group of three friends who were in Clarke Quay discovered the body motionless in the water and called the police.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.

This is the second incident in the Singapore River in four days.

Last Thursday morning, the body of a man in his 60s was found in the Singapore River and brought to shore near Esplanade Park. It is understood that a cleaner working at the river found the body.

The man was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.