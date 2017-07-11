Bangladeshi charged with assaulting man in Geylang who later died

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old Bangladeshi was charged in court on Tuesday (July 11) with causing grievous hurt to a man who later died.

Rana Sohel is accused of assaulting Mr Lim Leong Tat, 42, at a pavement along Geylang Road near Lorong 24A Geylang between 7am and 7.43am on Sunday, together with three other Bangladeshis.

They allegedly punched Mr Lim in the face and slammed his head onto the pavement, causing his death.

Rana was arrested later on Sunday after police officers managed to establish his identity.

The police arrested another Bangladeshi on Monday, who is still under investigation.

Their two alleged accomplices are still on the run.

According to Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, eyewitnesses said an argument broke out between two groups of men at a 24-hour coffee shop in Geylang.

A man was seen trying to resolve the dispute, but he was later found dead in the vicinity.

Rana, who is unrepresented, is now remanded at Central Police Division and he may be taken out for further investigations.

He will be back in court on July 18.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.