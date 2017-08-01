Armed robbery at Western Union branch in Ubi; suspect at large, no one injured

SINGAPORE - An armed robbery took place at a Western Union branch in Ubi on Tuesday (Aug 1) morning.

The crime happened at 10.50am at 301 Ubi Avenue 1.

A man, who was armed with a knife, forced a bank employee to hand over more than $2,000, police said in a statement.

The man then fled on foot. The employee was not injured and no other person was inside the branch at the time of the incident.

The suspect was wearing a white helmet, black jacket and dark-coloured long pants.

Police investigations are ongoing.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 1pm, officers were seen interviewing people nearby. The branch was shuttered.



The suspect was wearing a white helmet, black jacket and dark-coloured long pants. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



"I've been working here for only a month, but I have not noticed any security officers outside the branch," said an employee of a Da Zhong Guo bakery nearby, who declined to be identified. She said she did not see what happened.

This is the second armed robbery in two days. A 48-year-old man was arrested on Monday for an armed robbery at a Shell petrol station at 219 Upper Bukit Timah Road