Armed robbery at Western Union branch in Ubi; suspect at large, no one injured

The man who was armed with a knife, forced a staff to hand over more than $2,000 before he fled on foot.
The man who was armed with a knife, forced a staff to hand over more than $2,000 before he fled on foot.ST PHOTO: SEOW BEIYI
The man who was armed with a knife, forced a staff to hand over more than $2,000 before he fled on foot.
The man who was armed with a knife, forced a staff to hand over more than $2,000 before he fled on foot.ST PHOTO: SEOW BEIYI
Published
42 min ago
Updated
29 sec ago
fabkoh@sph.com.sg
byseow@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - An armed robbery took place at a Western Union branch in Ubi on Tuesday (Aug 1) morning.

The crime happened at 10.50am at 301 Ubi Avenue 1.

A man, who was armed with a knife, forced a bank employee to hand over more than $2,000, police said in a statement.

The man then fled on foot. The employee was not injured and no other person was inside the branch at the time of the incident.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The suspect was wearing a white helmet, black jacket and dark-coloured long pants.

Police investigations are ongoing.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 1pm, officers were seen interviewing people nearby. The branch was shuttered.


The suspect was wearing a white helmet, black jacket and dark-coloured long pants. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

"I've been working here for only a month, but I have not noticed any security officers outside the branch," said an employee of a Da Zhong Guo bakery nearby, who declined to be identified. She said she did not see what happened.

This is the second armed robbery in two days. A 48-year-old man was arrested on Monday for an armed robbery at a Shell petrol station at 219 Upper Bukit Timah Road

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice