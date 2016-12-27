Alfa Romeo allegedly crashes into lorry, traps three men believed to be foreign workers

SINGAPORE - A sports car reportedly crashed into the back of a lorry along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) in the early hours of Monday (Dec 26) morning. The crash trapped three men, believed to be foreign workers, in the lorry and the driver of the yellow Alfa Romeo allegedly fled.

The accident occurred at 4.25am along the PIE (Tuas) before the Toh Guan Road exit, Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday (Dec 27).

Eyewitness Mr Liao Tinghao, who is self-employed, told Shin Min that he drove past the scene of the accident.

"I stopped on the road shoulder to check and found that the driver of the yellow car was gone," he said.

He added that the windscreen of the car had been shattered, and the air bag had been deployed.

Mr Liao also found three men believed to be foreign workers trapped inside the lorry.

He called for an ambulance and helped pull the men out.

The police told The Straits Times on Tuesday that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a lorry at 4.25am on Monday.

The male lorry driver and a passenger, who the Singapore Civil Defence Force said were in their 20s, were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.