AGC proceeds on contempt of court case against Li Shengwu

SINGAPORE - The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has proceeded on its contempt of court case against Mr Li Shengwu, with the first pre-trial conference taking place at the Supreme Court on Monday (Nov 13).

The Straits Times understands that Mr Li, who is the nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the eldest son of Mr Lee Hsien Yang, was earlier served court papers in the United States, where he is a junior fellow at Harvard University.

He has since appointed lawyer Abraham Vergis of Providence Law to act on his behalf.

Mr Li is not being charged with a crime. The AGC has instead taken up an originating summons, typically used in civil cases.

But because the court can impose a jail sentence in contempt of court cases, such cases are sometimes considered "quasi-criminal" cases.

The suit centres on a Facebook post by Mr Li on July 15, where he wrote that "the Singapore government is very litigious and has a pliant court system".

The post was related to the dispute between his father and aunt Lee Wei Ling on one side, and his uncle on the other, over their late father's home at 38, Oxley Road.

The AGC wrote to Mr Li asking him to apologise. Mr Li declined, noting that his post had been a private one, and at the same time amending parts of the post. He also contended that the post, when read in context, did not constitute contempt of court.

The AGC called the post an "egregious and baseless attack" on the judiciary. It applied for and was granted the court's permission to initiate contempt of court proceedings in August.

At Monday's conference, Assistant Registrar James Elisha Lee set the next pre-trial conference for Dec 4, to give Mr Li's counsel time to review the court papers filed to date on this case.

Mr Vergis said the AGC has not stated to the court what it was asking for - whether a fine or a jail term. The AGC was represented by Senior Counsel Francis Ng at the Supreme Court on Monday. He declined to comment.

Asked by reporters if Mr Li intends to return to Singapore if a jail sentence is imposed, Mr Vergis said that as the case is still in its early stages, it is premature to be discussing this.