Actor Edmund Chen and marketing consultant settle defamation suits

SINGAPORE - The defamation suits between local celebrity Edmund Chen and a public relations and marketing consultant have been settled amicably.

Mr Chen, 56, who is known as Tan Kai Yuan in court papers, had claimed damages from Ms Karen Ho Kai Lun, 30, after accusing her of sending WhatsApp messages, he deemed were defamatory, to at least 11 people between February and April this year.

Ms Ho had countered by suing Mr Chen, a director of event production company Asiatainment, for allegedly defaming her by repeatedly publishing comments on his Facebook page in April.

According to Mr Chen's claim, Asiatainment agreed to engage Ms Ho last year to promote and sell a book titled My Little Red Dot, written and illustrated by him.

But the company subsequently took issue with how Ms Ho allegedly represented herself to third parties when promoting and selling the book.

Both Mr Chen and Ms Ho came to an amicable settlement on Friday (July 21) after spending half a day at the State Courts' Centre for Dispute Resolution.

A beaming Mr Chen told reporters that he was happy that the case is settled, and that they will move on.

Ms Ho said: "Both of us are looking forward to more collaborations."

She is represented by Mr Nicolas Tang from Farallon Law Corporation, while Mr Chen's lawyer is Mr Samuel Seow from Samuel Seow Law Corporation.