82 arrested in Geylang for gambling, cigarette peddling and other offences

SINGAPORE - A total of 82 people were arrested in a seven-day multi-agency operation in Geylang, with most of them arrested for gambling, among other offences.

The 79 men and three women were arrested in an operation led by Bedok Police Division that began last Tuesday and ended on Monday (Nov 6).

The operation, which was supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Singapore Customs, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Central Narcotics Bureau and Health Sciences Authority, scoured streets and hotels in Geylang.

Most of the men arrested were caught for gambling.

Sixty-five of them, aged between 16 and 68, were nabbed for promoting public gaming, gaming in public, possessing offensive weapons, drug-related offences and offences under the Immigration Act.

Eight other men aged between 30 and 38 were arrested for belonging to secret societies.

On top of these, six men aged between 20 and 65 were arrested for offences including peddling contraband cigarettes and selling cough mixtures and sleeping pills.

Illegal health products worth $1,600 were seized.

The three women arrested in the operation, aged between 31 and 33, were nabbed for vice-related offences committed in residential units.

Investigations against all suspects are ongoing.