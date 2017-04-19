7 from vice syndicate arrested in raid at Genting Hotel, $6,000 in cash and 272 condoms seized

A man and six women believed to be part of a vice syndicate were arrested during a joint enforcement operation at the Genting Hotel on Monday (April 17).
SINGAPORE - Six women and a man were arrested during a joint enforcement operation by the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Monday (April 17).

The raid was conducted at a hotel in the vicinity of Jurong Town Hall Road, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The hotel is understood to be Genting Hotel.

The 49-year-old man and six women, aged between 22 and 42, were arrested for offences under the Immigration Act and Women's Charter.

They are believed to be part of a vice syndicate.

Cash amounting to about $6,000, a diary, a mobile phone and 272 condoms were seized during the raid.

Police investigations are ongoing.

