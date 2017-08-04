56-year-old man who robbed Western Union outlet in Ubi arrested

SINGAPORE - The man who robbed a Western Union remittance outlet in Ubi Avenue 1 on Tuesday (Aug 1) has been arrested.

The 56-year-old Singaporean was arrested on Thursday (Aug 3) at Pasir Ris Drive 6, police said at a press conference on Friday (Aug 4).

The man, armed with a knife and wearing a face mask, entered Western Union's Ubi Avenue 1 branch on Tuesday morning. He ordered staff not to shout and demanded money. About $4,000 was handed over to him.

The suspect, who was wearing a white helmet, black jacket and dark-coloured trousers, then fled on a bicycle. During the escape, he dropped some of the money. The actual amount stolen amounted to $1,071. No one was injured.

The police received a report of the robbery at about 10.50am. More than 130 officers were involved in tracking the robber down, combing CCTV footage from public and police cameras to establish his identity. They also went door-to-door in the surrounding estate. The suspect was arrested at 10.35pm on Thursday (Aug 3).

The police recovered a red bicycle, four 4D tickets, black shoes, dark blue trousers and a green face mask from him. No cash was found.



The 4D tickets that were retrieved from the man was arrested. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Preliminary investigations showed that he spent almost all the money, including on 4D tickets. Meanwhile, police are still trying to locate the knife and white helmet.

If convicted of armed robbery, the man faces jail of between two and 10 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

This was the second armed robbery case reported this week. On Monday, a 48-year-old man was arrested four hours after robbing a petrol station in Upper Bukit Timah Road with a knife. He made off with over $1,100. Visvanathan Vadivelu was charged on Wednesday.