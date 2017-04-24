44-year-old man beaten up and bloodied outside Orchard Towers, 2 men arrested

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital after being involved in a fight with several other men outside Orchard Towers on Sunday (April 23) evening.

The Straits Times understands that there was a dispute at a club there, and the man was smoking outside when he was approached by some men.

They then started beating him up with what is believed to be a spanner. He was bloodied in the fight.

The police told ST on Monday (April 24) that they were alerted at 5.37pm to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means at 400 Orchard Road.

A 44-year-old man was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the police spokesman.

Two men, aged 29 and 40, were arrested in relation to the case.

An eyewitness who gave her name as Ms Lei, 24, told Shin Min Daily News in a report on Monday that there was a loud commotion inside the club.

"Several men gathered together and started pushing each other and it looked like they were going to fight," she said.

A middle-aged man then walked out of Orchard Towers, and two men followed him in a rage, she said.

One of the men had a 10cm-long spanner in his hand, she claimed.

She heard some screaming and ran to see what happened. The middle-aged man was sprawled on the ground, covered in blood.

The police arrived soon after, said Ms Lei, and arrested two men.

Police investigations are ongoing.