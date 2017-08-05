41-year-old charged with assaulting 3 policemen in Ang Mo Kio on Friday

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly got into a scuffle with policemen on Friday (Aug 4), has been charged in court with three counts of assault.

Singaporean Ampalagam Alagu, 41, is accused of causing grievous hurt to Special Constable Corporal Galvin Tey Zhi Peng. The officer suffered a fractured left thumb.

Ampalagam is also accused of causing hurt to Senior Station Inspector Geok Joong Yin and Special Constable Hung Yung Wei.

The incident took place near Block 405 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at around 9.15am on Friday.

He allegedly used physical force on all three policemen during arrest that day.

One officer remains hospitalised in Tan Tock Seng Hospital due to head injuries, while another is recovering from a broken thumb bone, the police had said in a statement responding to media queries.

The statement came after a two-minute video showing three police officers tussling with the suspect was posted on Facebook on Friday evening.

In it, two passers-by stepped in to help two officers pin down the man after another officer was thrown off in the struggle.

Other eyewitnesses helped the policeman off his feet and sat him at a nearby bench.

Police said the suspect was attempting to flee by foot after police officers stopped him for riding his motorcycle recklessly along the pavement.

He turned violent when the three officers caught up with him.

"The police take a serious view of hurt against police officers who are discharging their duties. The police thank members of the public who stepped forward to assist in the arrest," the statement said.

Ampalagam is now remanded for a psychiatric evaluation at the Institute of Mental Health and will be back in court on Aug 18.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt to a policeman, he can be jailed up to 15 years and fined or caned.

And if convicted of causing hurt to an officer, he can be jailed up to seven years and fined or caned for each charge.