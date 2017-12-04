35-year-old jailed for 8 weeks for taking upskirt videos

SINGAPORE - An administrative executive who took seven upskirt videos of women over a month was jailed for eight weeks on Monday (Dec 4).

Cheng Sheng Min, 35, pleaded guilty to three of seven charges of insulting the modesty of a woman.

Investigations showed that a 39-year-old woman was at Tanjong Pagar MRT station on April 26 when she saw Cheng walking close behind a woman clad in a light blue dress up the stairs.

Sensing something amiss, the 39-year-old continued to observe Cheng.

She saw him close behind the victim again, this time with his mobile phone placed below her dress. The 39-year-old stopped him and alerted the station master, who called the police.

Cheng's black Samsung Galaxy S7 phone was seized. A forensic examination showed that from March to April 26, he had taken seven upskirt videos.

One of them was taken at Bukit Batok MRT station on the morning of April 26. Cheng placed his phone under a woman's dress twice and captured about 10 seconds of upskirt video footage.

He also took another upskirt video of another woman on April 3.

He could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined for each charge of insulting a woman's modesty.