31-year-old man dies after attack at Clarke Quay carpark; 9 arrested for rioting

SINGAPORE -A 31-year-old man died on Wednesday (April 19) after being hit by other men at a carpark in the Clarke Quay area last Sunday (April 16).

The man, identified by Shin Min Daily News in a report on Thursday (April 20) as Mr Tan Jun Jie, was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The incident occurred at a carpark at 3E River Valley Road on Sunday, Shin Min reported.

The late Mr Tan's mother, who gave her name as Madam Huang Lili, told Shin Min that her son suffered from bleeding in the brain after the incident and was in a serious condition.

He died in hospital at about 9.58am on Wednesday, the police said in a news release on Thursday.

The police have arrested nine suspects, aged between 20 and 30, in relation to the case.

Three have been charged for rioting with a deadly weapon, while three more will be charged for the same offence.

If found guilty, they can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

Investigations against the last three suspects are ongoing.