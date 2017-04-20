31-year-old man dies after attack at Clarke Quay carpark; 9 arrested for rioting

Nine men have been arrested after attacking a man in a carpark at Clarke Quay on Sunday (April 16). The 31-year-old died in hospital on Wednesday (April 19).
Nine men have been arrested after attacking a man in a carpark at Clarke Quay on Sunday (April 16). The 31-year-old died in hospital on Wednesday (April 19).PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK
Published
20 min ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE -A 31-year-old man died on Wednesday (April 19) after being hit by other men at a carpark in the Clarke Quay area last Sunday (April 16).

The man, identified by Shin Min Daily News in a report on Thursday (April 20) as Mr Tan Jun Jie, was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The incident occurred at a carpark at 3E River Valley Road on Sunday, Shin Min reported.

The late Mr Tan's mother, who gave her name as Madam Huang Lili, told Shin Min that her son suffered from bleeding in the brain after the incident and was in a serious condition.

He died in hospital at about 9.58am on Wednesday, the police said in a news release on Thursday.

The police have arrested nine suspects, aged between 20 and 30, in relation to the case.

Three have been charged for rioting with a deadly weapon, while three more will be charged for the same offence.

If found guilty, they can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

Investigations against the last three suspects are ongoing.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping