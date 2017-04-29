31-year-old man arrested for trying to snatch heavily pregnant woman's wallet

Police arrested the suspect at Tampines MRT on Saturday (April 29).
SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old man has been arrested for targeting a heavily pregnant woman in a case of snatch theft at Bedok.

A woman had made a police report on Friday (April 28) night at 8.54pm, saying a man sharing a lift with her had tried to snatch her wallet as she exited the lift.

The woman, whom ST understands was heavily pregnant, shouted for help and the victim fled.

The incident occurred at Block 35, Bedok South Avenue 2, the police said in a news release on Saturday (April 29).

Bedok Divison officers identified the suspect with the help of footage from police cameras and arrested him at Tampines MRT on Saturday.

He will be charged with the offence of attempted snatch theft.

If convicted, he can be jailed for at least a year and not more than seven years, and may also be caned.

