3 police officers injured in tussle with violent suspect in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - Three police officers were injured when trying to subdue a 39-year-old man on Friday (Aug 4) morning.

The incident happened at 9.16am at Block 405, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

One officer remains hospitalised in Tan Tock Seng Hospital due to head injuries, while another is recovering from a broken thumb bone, the police said in a statement responding to media queries.

The statement came after a two-minute video showing three police officers tussling with the suspect was posted on Facebook on Friday evening. In it, two passers-by stepped in to help two officers pin down the man after another officer was thrown off in the struggle.

Other eyewitnesses helped the policeman off his feet and sat him at a nearby bench.

Police said the suspect had attempted to flee by foot after police officers caught him riding his motorcycle recklessly along the pavement. He turned violent when the three officers caught up with him.

"The police take a serious view of hurt against police officers who are discharging their duties. The police thank members of the public who stepped forward to assist in the arrest," the statement said.

The man has been arrested for suspected drug-related offences, suspected drink driving, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt against public servants.