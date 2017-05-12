3 men arrested for assaulting and robbing victim at Tanglin Halt Road

SINGAPORE - Three men aged between 31 and 36 were arrested on Friday (May 12) for their suspected involvement in a case of robbery with hurt.

The police said they received a report at 3.30am, informing that a man had been assaulted at Tanglin Halt Road.

Further investigations revealed that he had been attacked by a group of men who also snatched two of his necklances.

Officers from Clementi Police Division established the identities of the trio and arrested them along the same road within six hours of the report.

Both necklaces were recovered and seized as case exhibits.

If convicted of robbery, the men could be jailed between five years and 20 years and/or caned.