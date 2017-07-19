27-year-old man arrested for molesting woman on MRT train in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty on board an MRT train on Wednesday (July 19) morning.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, reported to the police at 8.30am that she had been molested by the suspect along Yishun Avenue 2.

He later alighted at Ang Mo Kio station and was nabbed by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division and Transport Security Command.

If convicted, he could be jailed up to two years and/or caned.

Last week, another train molest case saw a 33-year-old man arrested when he alighted at Raffles Place station.

He had allegedly molested a 32-year-old woman while the train was travelling from Dhoby Ghaut to Raffles Place.