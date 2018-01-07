26 women investigated by police, after operation against unlicensed massage parlours

The women, aged between 24 and 40, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities at the massage parlours.
The women, aged between 24 and 40, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities at the massage parlours.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
The Straits Times understands that the women under investigation had provided sexual services.
The Straits Times understands that the women under investigation had provided sexual services.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
An enforcement operation against unlicensed massage establishments in Jalan Besar, Lavender and Little India was conducted on Jan 5.
An enforcement operation against unlicensed massage establishments in Jalan Besar, Lavender and Little India was conducted on Jan 5.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Published
1 hour ago
nghuiwen@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Twenty-six women are under investigation by the police, following an enforcement operation against unlicensed massage establishments in Jalan Besar, Lavender and Little India on Friday (Jan 5).

The police said in a statement on Sunday that the women, aged between 24 and 40, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities at the massage parlours.

The Straits Times understands that the women had provided sexual services.

"Action will also be taken against the owners of seven massage establishments for offences under the Massage Establishments Act and Women's Charter," said the police.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals