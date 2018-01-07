26 women investigated by police, after operation against unlicensed massage parlours

SINGAPORE - Twenty-six women are under investigation by the police, following an enforcement operation against unlicensed massage establishments in Jalan Besar, Lavender and Little India on Friday (Jan 5).

The police said in a statement on Sunday that the women, aged between 24 and 40, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities at the massage parlours.

The Straits Times understands that the women had provided sexual services.

"Action will also be taken against the owners of seven massage establishments for offences under the Massage Establishments Act and Women's Charter," said the police.