23-year-old rental car driver arrested for possessing offensive weapon

SINGAPORE- A 23-year-old man driving a rental car was arrested in Hougang on Monday (Feb 13) for possessing an offensive weapon.

The man, who allegedly wielded an electroshock weapon according to a Shin Min Daily report on Tuesday (Feb 14), was not the one who rented the car.

A staff member of the car rental company who gave his name only as Mr Zheng, 22, told Shin Min that a check on the man who rented the blue car showed that he had "a bad record".

"We followed him just in case. The car stopped at a carpark and another man drove it away. This violates the agreement, so we intercepted the car at Hougang Avenue 6," he said.

Mr Zheng, who was with three other men, said the driver was allegedly holding a white plastic bag full of cigarettes and tried to escape, but was surrounded.

Mr Zheng alleged that the man, who appeared dazed, wielded a 40cm-long stun baton but did not manage to attack any of them. Mr Zheng then called the police.

The police told The Straits Times on Tuesday that they were alerted to the incident at 5.47pm on Monday.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon," said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This is the latest in a spate of incidents involving rental car drivers.

Last week, a 27-year-old man driving a rental car was arrested for suspected drug trafficking after a car chase that injured a Central Narcotics Bureau officer.

In January, a 20-year-old man driving a rental car was arrested for drug-related offences, along with his 21-year-old female passenger, after leading police on a car chase around Telok Blangah.