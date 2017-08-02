2.1kg of heroin seized by CNB in drug bust; 6 arrested

SINGAPORE - Six suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an operation on Tuesday (Aug 1).

About 2.1kg of heroin, some Ice and Erimin-5, worth about $150,000, were seized.

CNB said in a statement on Wednesday that its officers were deployed to observe a 42-year-old Singaporean man who is a suspected drug trafficker.

He was spotted picking up another male suspect - a 35-year-old Singaporean - before going to a carpark in the Changi area.

The 35-year-old man subsequently met two Malaysian men, aged 23 and 27, at a nearby coffee shop.

He left a short while later carrying a bag, which was later discovered to contain about 1.36kg of heroin upon his arrest.

Another party of officers moved in to arrest the two Malaysians. A total of $2,400 was recovered from them.

CNB officers then raided the 35-year-old's hideout in Changi Road and arrested the 42-year-old man - along with another 61-year-old Singaporean man - in the unit. About 280g of heroin and 16g of Ice were recovered.

A search of the 42-year-old's car uncovered about 450g of heroin.

This was followed by another raid on his hideout in the Woodlands Crescent area, where about 30g of heroin, three Erimin-5 tablets and some drug paraphernalia were seized.

The sixth and final suspect, a 42-year-old Singaporean woman who is a suspected drug abuser, was arrested in the unit.

Investigations are ongoing.

If the amount of pure heroin, also known as diamorphine, trafficked exceeds 15g, the penalty is death. About 15g of pure heroin can feed the addiction of about 180 abusers for a week.