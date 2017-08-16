2 women fined, banned from owning pets after abandoning their dogs

SINGAPORE - Two women were fined and given a six-month ban from owning pets on Wednesday (Aug 16), in two separate cases of pet abandonment.

In the first case in September last year, the Agri-food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said Tan Lee Cheng, 46, had abandoned her son's pet dog, Galgal.

She had decided that her son was unable to care for the Jack Russell terrier he had adopted from a friend, and left it in the area of Gangsa Road and Lompang Road. It later died from underlying medical conditions despite having been handed over to an animal welfare group.

Tan was fined $4,000 and issued a six-month disqualification order.

The second case in February this year saw 43-year-old Lu Mei Hua instruct her domestic helper to leave their family dog at an Ang Mo Kio void deck after it bit her daughter's finger.

AVA's investigations later also found that Lu did not have a licence to own the toy poodle.

Named Yoyo, it has since been rehomed. Lu was fined $3,500 and given a six-month disqualification order.

AVA said in a statement on Wednesday: "Safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility... members of the public can play their part by being vigilant."

It added that it investigates all feedback on pet abandonment and will take enforcement action where necessary.

A first conviction for abandoning pets carries a fine up to $10,000 and/or a 12-month jail term.

Members of the public can report cases of pet abandonment to the AVA via its 24-hour hotline, 1800-476-1600, or its website.