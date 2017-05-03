2 students arrested in Changi Airport for misusing boarding passes to meet K-pop idol

SINGAPORE - Two female students have been arrested for misusing their boarding passes to meet their idol in the transit area of Changi Airport, the police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 3).

Preliminary investigations showed that the two students, aged 19 and 16, had bought their air tickets to meet their idol, Korean hip-hop artiste Simon Dominic, with no intention of departing Singapore. They were arrested on Sunday (April 30).

Since January this year, 36 people have been arrested for misuing boarding passes, police said in the post.

The transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as protected places, and passengers who enter them with a boarding pass should only be there for the purpose of travelling to their next destinations, the post added.

Those who misuse their boarding pass to enter transit areas, with no intention of proceeding to their next destinations, are liable for an offence under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act.

The offender may be prosecuted in Court, and will be liable on conviction to a fine of $1,000, to two years' imprisonment, or both.