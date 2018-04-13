2 men arrested in Malaysia for $300,000 gang robbery along Rowell Road

SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested in Malaysia on Thursday (April 12) for their suspected involvement in a gang robbery that took place along Rowell Road last year.

The pair, aged 30 and 33, were nabbed with help from the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) and extradited to Singapore on the same day, the police said in a statement early Friday.

In its statement, the police said they were alerted to the robbery, which involved $300,000, at 3.10am on Dec 11, 2017.

Officers from Central Police Division conducted extensive investigation and established that a total of 12 suspects were involved.

Ten of them were arrested in a series of operations between Dec 11 and Jan 8. They were subsequently prosecuted in court.

The remaining two men, however, were found to have fled Singapore for Malaysia after the robbery.

Gang robbery is punishable with up to 20 years in jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Arthur Law, commander of Central Police Division, expressed his appreciation to the RMP for their assistance in the arrests.

"The SPF (Singapore Police Force) will do its utmost to track down those who flee Singapore after committing crimes. With the assistance from foreign law enforcement agencies counterparts, we will ensure that justice is served."