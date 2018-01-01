Couples say 'I do' again in event to promote family bonding

SINGAPORE - They have been married for 54 years, but on Monday (Jan 1), Mr Ang See Kee, 80, and Madam Chua Ai Tee, 75, said "I do" again to each other.

They were among 32 couples who spent the first day of the year reaffirming their marriage vows outside Botanic Gardens MRT station, as part of a grassroots initiative to promote family bonding.

Among the participants, Mr Ang and Madam Chua held the honour of being married for the longest number of years. "Vows are just a formality. What is more important is to stay loving and tolerant of each other," Madam Chua said in Mandarin.

This is the 10th year in which couples renewed their vows together, in the initiative organised by the People's Association Family Life Champions (FLCs), who are grassroots leaders tasked with promoting family life in the community.

The FLCs involved this year hail from the Yew Tee, Ayer Rajah, Clementi, Keat Hong, Limbang and Yuhua divisions.

For this year's edition, called Mass Romantic Trip, the 32 couples also took the train to HarbourFront Centre, where they enjoyed a banquet dinner with friends and relatives.

They were joined by Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam, who presented the couples with their renewal of vows certificates.

The couples came decked out in their traditional wear. Mr Chan Kok Fee, 66, sported a batik shirt and Madam Tan Ley Choo, 59, a matching batik-dress, which were both sewn by Madam Tan herself. "We bought the cloth while holidaying in Penang. My wife is a very good seamstress," Mr Chan said proudly.

For Mr Abdul Rahim Safari, 53, and Madam Zaleha Samad, 46, it would be the second time they are renewing their vows in their 27 years of marriage.

Madam Zaleha, an administrative assistant, said: "As the years go by, and we go through happy and sad times, the vows become more meaningful when we say the words to one another."