Couple arrested for causing public nuisance at Toa Payoh market and hawker centre

SINGAPORE - Police have arrested a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman for an offence of public nuisance after receiving reports about the couple allegedly using offensive language and force against a 76-year-old man.

The incident took place on April 21 at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market & Hawker Centre, and the police received reports on April 23.

Through follow-up investigations by officers from Tanglin Police Division, the couple's identities were established and they were arrested on Tuesday (April 25).

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Anyone convicted for the offence of public nuisance under Section 290 of the Penal Code may be punished with a fine which may extend to $1,000.

A video on the incident that has gone viral shows a young man shoving an elderly man from behind at the food centre. It was shared extensively on Facebook since it was posted around midnight on Sunday.

His companion, a woman in white, was earlier seen shouting at the elderly man, apparently in a dispute over sharing the table.

Many Facebook users were horrified at the young couple's behaviour.