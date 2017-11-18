Concrete piece falls 40 floors to playground after lightning strikes Clementi apartment roof

SINGAPORE - A piece of cement from the rooftop of a private apartment block in Clementi fell 40 storeys after it was struck by lightning, landing in a playground on Thursday (Nov 16).

The incident occurred around 5pm at the Trivelis, a Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) housing block, at Clementi Avenue 4, Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday.

The developer, EL Development (ELD), told The Straits Times that a lightning strike at the rooftop of Block 311C caused "a piece of concrete to be dislodged from the precast concrete façade of the building" and it fell to the playground.

"Fortunately, no one was at the playground as it was raining heavily," said the spokesman.

The professional engineer has inspected and certified that the building is structurally sound, ELD added.



The piece of concrete fell 40 storeys. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO READER



Workers have also been deployed to clear any loose debris at the roof top for safety reasons.

The playground, which is in the centre of Blocks 311A, B and C, is still cordoned off for precautionary measures.

The developer added that both the Building and Construction Authority and the Housing Board have visited the site.

A photo published in Shin Min shows a message purportedly sent to residents by the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council, which said no one was hurt.

ST has contacted the town council, HDB and BCA for more information.

Trivelis was in the news in 2015 after residents complained about defects in the development.

Owners found problems from defective store knobs to rusty dish racks and laminate flooring deemed to be of poor quality.

ELD responded by offering goodwill packages and installation of fixtures to address the complaints. This included setting up new drainage pipes to prevent flash flooding and replacing shattered shower screens.