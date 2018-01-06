Committee to get views on threat of fake news

The war against falsehoods perpetuated online will be taken to a committee of 10 MPs.

They will consider the matter, get public feedback and then make policy recommendations - including if Singapore should introduce laws against so-called "fake news".

This is a change of tack from the approach articulated by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam. Last June, he said new legislation to tackle fake news was likely to be introduced this year.

He will move a motion in Parliament on Wednesday to appoint this Select Committee.

Experts support the move, with political analyst Felix Tan saying that it marks "the changing nature of public policymaking in Singapore", which he said is becoming more consultative.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Communications and Information also issued a Green Paper laying out the challenges and implications posed by online falsehoods.

It is the first time since 1988 that a Green Paper - a discussion paper containing proposals on an issue for public discussion - has been issued.

