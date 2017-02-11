Taxi repeatedly rams into cars outside Old Airport Road Food Centre

SINGAPORE - Taxi company ComfortDelGro has reached out to owners of cars damaged by one of its taxis on Saturday (Feb 11) morning.

In a video posted on citizen journalism website Stomp, a yellow Comfort cab was seen reversing and ramming repeatedly into cars parked along the road outside the Old Airport Road Food Centre.

The driver did so at least two times, damaging the two vehicles parallel parked in front of the taxi, as well as the car behind.

The incident apparently took place on Saturday at about 10am.

Ms Tammy Tan, group corporate communications officer from ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited, said: "We are relieved no one was injured during the incident. The driver has given his statement to the police and we are assisting them in their investigations. We have also activated our loss adjustors to follow up with owners of the cars that were affected."

Two police officers were seen rushing over to the driver in the video.

The Straits Times has reached out to the police for comment.