SINGAPORE -The gas tariff for households will increase by 4.5 per cent from Feb 1 to April 30, according to supplier City Gas in a release on Tuesday (Jan 31).

Prices will increase by 0.76 cent per kilowatt hour (kwh) - from 16.85 cents per kwh to 17.61 cents per kwh. This is mainly due to a 20.8 per cent increase in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter.

City Gas reviews gas tariffs based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the gas industry regulator.