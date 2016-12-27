Christmas Eve downpours cause 'rain' in lifts at Toa Payoh, Tampines

SINGAPORE - Heavy downpours on Christmas Eve caused "rain" in two Housing Board lifts in Toa Payoh and Tampines.

A video posted on Facebook of water pouring from the ceiling of a lift at Block 213, Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, has been been viewed more than 22,000 times since it was posted on Dec 24.

The 47sec-long clip, posted by a Facebook user who wishes to remain anonymous, has been shared nearly 600 times. She has since removed the video from her page.

Netizens advised her not to take the lift for safety reasons.

A spokesman for the Jalan Besar Town Council told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Dec 27) that its lift company "was notified about the lift breakdown in the evening and attended the case immediately".

The affected lift was shut down that night for safety reasons, and the lift resumed normal operations on Dec 25.

"Our preliminary investigation reveals that the heavy downpour on Dec 24 may have caused water ponding at the lift lobby, resulting in some water leaking into the lift shaft," said the spokesman.

The Town Council will liaise with the Lift Upgrading Project's consultant to look into measures to address the issue, he added.

Rain also leaked into a lift at Block 314, Tampines Street 33.

A resident who gave her name as Ms Qiu told Shin Min Daily News in a report on Tuesday that she found the lift "raining" at about 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Said the 48-year-old housewife: "When the doors opened, I got a shock. The rain poured down from the ceiling like a waterfall and there was a pool of water on the floor. I was scared I'd be electrocuted so I didn't go in and called the town council instead."

Tampines GRC MP Desmond Choo told Shin Min that the town council was notified of the issue at 6pm.

Workers arrived at the scene at 6.30pm and took about two hours to clear the excess water from the lift.

The lift was shut down temporarily for maintenance workers to ensure that it was operating normally.

Ms Qiu said the lift resumed operations the following day.