Choi Shing Kwok to be ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute's new director

SINGAPORE - The ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute has named Mr Choi Shing Kwok as its new director.

He will be taking over from Mr Tan Chin Tiong, who will be stepping down from the position at the regional research centre on Jan 14, the institute said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 5).

Mr Choi was previously the permanent secretary for the environment and water resources from July 2012 to October 2017.

He was permanent secretary for transport from 2005 to 2012, and the director of security and intelligence division at the Ministry of Defence from 1995 to 2005.

Mr Tan, who was the institute's director since March 2012, will take on the role of ISEAS' senior adviser.

ISEAS Board of Trustees chairman, Professor Wang Gungwu, acknowledged Mr Tan's contributions in the statement, saying that he "has provided strong management and leadership to ISEAS for almost six years".

He said that Mr Tan had transformed the institute's research structure to give it a stronger focus and synergy on core contemporary issues.

This also enabled its scholars to "produce well-informed analysis of regional events", he added.

Professor Wang also extended his welcome to Mr Choi.

He said: "I am confident that he will be able to further strengthen ISEAS as a leading research centre on Southeast Asian studies. The Institute looks forward to working with him".