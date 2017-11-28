Chingay 2018 to feature dancing robots, driverless cars

SINGAPORE -Smart technology will feature in a big way at next year's (2018) Chingay parade.

There will be dancing robots, driverless cars and a dragon run game, a gaming app where users are dragons trying to chase lanterns.

There will also be a skating group performing on their longboards to an Aladdin-themed display with the flying magic carpet automatically controlled.

Mr Julian Aw, vice-chairman of Chingay 2018, said: "We are going to introduce this theme through the engagement of different digital platforms across all interfaces, to show that everybody can be part of the technology experience."

To get older folk on board with the smart nation push, there will be a "wellness ambassadors" float showing how seniors can embrace such initiatives.

Mr Khoo Kong Ngian, 71, a blind insurance agent who will be on the float said: "If I'm blind and I can do it, others will think of course I can use technology. It is challenging but there is no real barrier."

Next year will be the first year that there will be a free street parade and carnival as part of the festivities. There will be performances, games and food at the carnival, to be held at the Singapore Flyer area.

The annual parade, which started in 1973, will stretch for double the length next year - 1.5km instead of 720m.

It will begin at the F1 Pit building and performers continue past the Singapore Flyer, Raffles Avenue to the Marina Bay floating platform.

Chingay 2018 will involve 2,000 parade volunteers and 6,500 parade performers and will take place on Feb 23 and Feb 24 next year (2018) from 8pm to 10pm.

Tickets starting at $28.50 will be on sale from Wednesday (Nov 29).