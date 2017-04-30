Chee Hong Tat 'concerned' about recent reports of TCM clinics offering sexual services

SINGAPORE - Minister of State for Health and Communications and Information Chee Hong Tat has expressed concern over recent reports of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics being used as massage parlours sexual services.

Mr Chee was referring to an enforcement blitz conducted on TCM centres and unlicensed massage parlours by the police earlier this week, which resulted in the arrests of nine women.

A total of 15 establishments in Little India, Bukit Batok, Clementi, MacPherson, Sennett Estate and Upper Paya Lebar were raided over three days.

In some of the TCM centres, there were female masseuses instead of TCM practitioners. Some were found to be offering sex to their customers.

In his Facebook post on Sunday (April 30), Mr Chee said TCM practitioners who allow their clinics to be used in this manner are tarnishing the reputation of the industry, as well as the standing of other practitioners and institutions.

"The industry, professional board and government must take a united stand against these negative practices," he wrote.

In January this year, The Straits Times reported that several TCM clinics also offered "special" massages - a term use to describe sexual services - to its customers.

The clinics advertise themselves as TCM clinics with signboards outside the premises promoting treatments like tui na, cupping and acupuncture.