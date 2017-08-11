Changi's biggest ground handler launches travel app with novel features such as home delivery for pocket Wi-Fi

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport's biggest ground handler has launched a new travel app that allows users to do more than just access information on deals and attractions, and flight schedules.

With Sats' new Ready To Travel app, Singaporeans can also eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) when they travel overseas.

The app will push travel notices and advisories that are specific to their countries of destination.

Launched on Friday, the app is available for download in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, Philippines and Hong Kong. More countries will be added progressively.

A unique feature of the app, according to its creator, is that it allows users to navigate their way through the airport with point-to-point directional information. Instead of a static map, travellers will be guided through the airport in real-time.

This feature is currently available to those at Changi Airport, Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, Tokyo Narita Airport and Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok Airport. More airports will be added in the coming months.

With the app, travellers can also purchase portable, pocket-sized Wi-Fi routers and have them delivered to their homes before their trips. The Wi-Fi connectivity covers more than 55 destinations.

Travel insurance purchase is also available via the app.

Ready To Travel is an important step by Sats into the digital future of ground handling and is in line with its vision to feed and connect Asia with quality, safe food and seamless connectivity, the firm said.

More than 20 tourism partners and other organisations are currently on board, providing users with information and services that cover over 10,000 attractions in more than 90 countries.

Sats' president and chief executive Alex Hungate, said: "With Ready To Travel, Sats becomes the first ground handler to offer a seamless service that integrates the physical and digital aspects of the customer experience."

Dr Trust H.J. Lin, director of Taiwan Tourism Bureau, said: "Put together by travellers for travellers, (the) Ready To Travel app is providing travellers with a convenient one stop travel advisory, as well as generate the impetus to purvey great travel content worldwide. (The) Taiwan tourism board is pleased to support travel players such as Ready To Travel in the development of a strong pipeline of differentiated travel related services and content"