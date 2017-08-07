Changi Village's Mizzy Corner nasi lemak stall closed for a week after early morning fire

SINGAPORE - A popular nasi lemak stall at Changi Village will be closed for at least one week, after it caught fire early Monday (Aug 07) morning.

Mizzy Corner Nasi Lemak, which has been serving the Malay-style coconut rice in Changi Village for the past two decades, will be closed for "one to two weeks" for repair works, the owner's son, Mr Iskandar Abu Nazir, told The Straits Times. "We want to make sure everything is properly done up before we open again for business."

The fire occurred at about 5am as an employee who was alone was preparing and cooking the chilli sauce.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at 5.36am and sent a fire engine.

It said the fire, which involved the contents of a kitchen stove, was extinguished by members of the public using a dry-powder extinguisher. SCDF said it was investigating.

The chilli preparation, done at a relatively low cooking temperature, has always been a normal routine, said Mr Iskandar, 26, who helps out at the stall six days a week.

He was informed of the fire shortly after it was put out.

It damaged the stove as well as cookware but did not injure the employee, said Mr Iskandar.

He has yet to calculate the cost of the damage, but said it could have been worse except that many people, including other stall owners, came forward to help put it out.

"We have to try and look at the situation in a positive light. We take it as a lesson learnt, maybe to be more vigilant in future," he said.