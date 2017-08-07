Changi Airport Terminal 4 Open House begins with 1,200 visitors in first hour

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport's Terminal 4 opens its doors to the public on Monday (Aug 7) for a two-week-long open house.

About 1,200 people arrived in the first hour of the open house, which started at 9am. Ferrying them to the new terminal is a 40-seater shuttle bus that leaves every five minutes from Terminal 3. They can also get there by private car and taxi.

They are the among the first to learn about and experience the innovations and features at T4.

An estimated 15,000 people will be at the open house on Monday. Altogether, about 200,000 free tickets were released for the event, all of which were snapped up.

Nine airlines will have flights departing from this terminal when it begins operations in the second half of this year. These include the Air Asia Group (of four airlines), Cathay Pacific, Cebu Pacific, Korean Air, Spring Airlines and Vietnam Airlines.

Terminal 4 will also utilise Fast and Seamless Travel (Fast) for departing passengers, such as facial recognition software. This will enhance operational efficiency and raise productivity. Passengers will also check in at their own convenience without waiting for counters to open. This technology is expected to yield productivity gains with manpower savings of about 20 per cent in the long term.

The terminal has features such as a grand-scale kinetic sculpture called Petalclouds, a Heritage Zone which displays the evolution of shophouse architecture from the 1880s to the 1950s, and an "immersive wall" that depicts Singapore's skyline, regional landmarks and an animated clip of suitcases being screened before flight.

With T4, the total handling capacity of Changi Airport will be raised to 82 million passengers a year.