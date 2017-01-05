Changi Airport-EDB launch $50m programme to harness technology for airport operations

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport has deployed cameras and sensors at one of the two taxi queues at Terminal 3 to track the number of people in line and estimated waiting times for a cab.

The aim is to eventually allow the airport to update commuters as well as work with taxi companies to ensure that there are enough cabs.

The initiative is one of several being explored as part of a new $50 million five-year programme to harness technology and innovation to help run the airport more efficiently and make journeys hassle-free for travellers.

Launched jointly by Changi Airport Group and the Economic Development Board, the Changi Airport Living Lab Programme involves the airport working with innovation-driven companies and start-ups to develop and demonstrate new solutions, in a live airport environment.

Both parties sealed the cooperation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the airport on Thursday (Dec 5).

Key technology areas being looked at include robotics, for example cleaning robots, to help the airport manage scarce manpower resources.

Another area of interest is the use of data analytics to find opportunities to enable a more accurate and real-time perspective of airport operations.

Consumer analytics, for example, will offer insights into travellers' habits and preferences, thereby strengthening the airport's lifestyle product offerings.

Non-intrusive new security technologies can also enhance the passenger experience and reduce the stress of undergoing security clearance, while strengthening safety and security standards, Changi said.

Changi Airport Group's chief executive officer, Mr Lee Seow Hiang, said: "Building innovation today is critical to transforming our business and operations for the future."

EDB's chairman, Dr Beh Swan Gin, said: "The Living Lab is aligned with EDB's goals of fostering a vibrant eco-system of technology providers driving innovation and creating new businesses from Singapore."

karam@sph.com.sg