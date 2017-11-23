Cat found with cable ties wrapped tightly round its legs in Jurong West

SINGAPORE - A cat was found with cable ties wound tightly around two of its legs in Jurong West on Thursday (Nov 23), with netizens outraged at the alleged cruelty.

The cat was found motionless and crying by two primary school teachers at the foot of Block 698A, Jurong West Central 3, around 6pm.

Ms Salbiah Ishak, 30, told The Straits Times that she had been returning home with her friend and fellow teacher Rashal Sabeh, 27, when they heard a cat "crying in distress".

"We thought it was cats mating at first, but it sounded a bit different from the regular mating sound, so we investigated and found the cat around the corner of the block where I live," she said.

She said the cat, which is a stray cat she has seen around the estate before, had cable ties on its right front leg and right back leg.

"Its legs were tied really tightly," she said. "It was crying and it wasn't moving."

Her friend Ms Rashal tried to calm the cat down, along with another passer-by who stopped to help, while Ms Salbiah went home to fetch a pair of scissors.

They then cut the cat free of the cable ties and checked if its paws were broken.

It appeared to be fine and ran off after the ordeal.

Ms Salbiah, who moved into the new Jurong West Blossom estate more than a year ago, said the cat had been in the area for about eight months and was friendly with humans.

She and her friend did not make a police report nor a report to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).

Cat Welfare Society executive director Laura Ann Meranda told ST that CWS is looking into the matter and has informed AVA about it.

"Our community cats depend on the vigilance of the people around them to save them from danger," she said. "We thank these residents for their quick action and reporting to authorities. We hope investigations will bring these vulnerable cats justice."

Ms Salbiah posted a video and photos of the incident on Facebook on Thursday evening. The post has since been shared more than two thousand times.

Netizens condemned the actions of the perpetrator and thanked her for helping the cat.

A spokesman for AVA told ST it is investigating the case.