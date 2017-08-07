Car mounts divider, hits two motorcycles and a lorry; motorcylist dies

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Monday (August 7) evening when a car travelling in the opposite direction mounted the divider in the road towards him.

The male rider was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the police said.

It was alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 12 and Woodlands Avenue 1 at 7.34pm.

A video of the fatal accident which circulated online showed the car travelling along Woodlands Avenue 12 when it went over the divider and flipped over, hitting two motorcycles and a lorry in the process.

The male driver of the car and his female passenger were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while a one-year-old infant in the same car was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, the police said. All three were conscious.

The police noted that the male rider of the other motorcyle was taken conscious to KTPH as well. The lorry driver had no visible injury, it added.

Motorists told The Straits Times that people stopped their vehicles to help.

Mr Syed Subrie had just left his office in Woodlands when he saw the traffic starting to build up on the road opposite the accident.

The 27-year-old later noticed a body lying motionless on the other side. "I saw people running to the road to help," he said.

Police investigations are ongoing.