Car ends up on top of another in Sembawang Road accident

The collision, which resulted in the unusual sight, took place in the middle lane of the three-lane Sembawang Road, near Chong Pang Camp at around 7.30am on Thursday (Feb 9).
Published
1 hour ago
fabkoh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - An accident involving three cars on Thursday (Feb 9) morning resulted in the unusual sight of a car stacked atop another.

The collision took place in the middle lane of the three-lane Sembawang Road, near Chong Pang Camp at around 7.30am, according to Stomp website.

A contributor known as Gary sent in photos from the scene, which showed a white Toyota lying atop another dark grey car, with half of its body tilting towards towards the ground. Another blue car had also stopped in the same lane, in front of the two.

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer was seen at the scene.

"I think the two guys seen in the photos are the drivers. No injuries were spotted," Gary told Stomp.

Topics: 

