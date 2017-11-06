Car catches fire on CTE, causes massive jam on Monday morning

SINGAPORE - A car caught fire on the Central Expressway (CTE) early Monday (Nov 6) morning, leading to a massive jam that lasted several hours.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident which happened at 4.35am in the direction of Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

It sent a fire engine and a Red Rhino to the scene.

The engine compartment of the car was on fire, and SCDF extinguished it with a water jet.

No one was injured in the incident.

In a post on Twitter at 4.44am, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) instructed motorists travelling past that area to avoid lanes 1 and 2. The congestion apparently lasted till about 9am.