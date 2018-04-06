Car catches fire at Yishun open-air carpark

SINGAPORE - A vehicle caught fire at an open-air carpark in Yishun on Friday evening (April 6).

An eyewitness, 21-year-old student Tan Yong An, told The Straits Times that he was on his way home when he saw the car parked at Block 851 Yishun Street 81 in flames at around 5.10pm.

"I also saw Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles arriving," he said. "I was next to the driver, I heard his partner tell the police that they had just alighted and went upstairs when the car caught fire."

Videos that he shared with ST show SCDF officers battling the flames. Sounds of explosions can be heard, and a small crowd had gathered to watch.

Mr Tan said there was no one in the car when it burst into flames, and no one was injured.

SCDF said it was alerted to the vehicle fire at about 4.45pm. It extinguished the fire with a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack. There were no reported injuries.

Last Friday, a man who was filmed trying to douse flames engulfing the bonnet of a taxi in Bukit Batok was praised for his heroism.